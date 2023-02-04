The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will discuss a proposal to introduce a dress code for school teachers and administrative staff. This discussion will be held during its general board meeting on February 4. Priyavadan Korat, one of the board members, has drafted a proposal stating that school teachers are wearing clothes of western designs so the GSHSEB board members should introduce a dress code that suits Indian culture, reported a leading news daily.

Korat’s proposal talks about how teachers are wearing clothes of western design which is totally inappropriate as teaching is a holy profession, the report added The proposal also notified that many teachers do not dress “appropriately" and wear western outfits in the school, which could send out wrong impression to the young students. So, male and female school teachers must be made to wear Indian traditional clothes only, the proposal adds.

Advertisement

Along with teachers, the administrative staff (non-teaching members) of the school should also be given a dress code that suits Indian culture, the proposal further states. “I have seen male teachers wear funky clothes and female teachers wearing pant-shirts in classrooms. Is this setting the right example for students?" Korat said in a letter to the GSHSEB, according to Ahmedabad Mirror. Korat has further raised the issue and asked the board to decide appropriate dress code for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Currently, GSHSEB does not have any provision for teachers’ dress code. However, earlier there was a lot of opposition from teachers on this proposal. The Gujarat Board claimed that the discussion on this proposal is expected to be the focus of the meeting. The Gujarat board feels that if they clear this proposal, then there might be an uproar or argument over the matter among teachers.

Advertisement

Apart from the dress code, the board members will also discuss other issues during the meeting which are allowing schools to submit a notarised rent agreement instead of registering the property with the sub-registrar’s office. They will also discuss a proposal to approve new schools that don’t have their own playground while other schools in the one-kilometer radius have one.

Read all the Latest Education News here