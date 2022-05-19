Gujarat Govt to Deduct Grants if Schools Perform 'Poorly' in Board Exams

The Gujarat Government has decided to deduct grants of its grant-in-aid schools if the school performs poorly in Gujarat Board class 10 and 12 results. A deduction of Rs 300 instead of Rs 100 per student will be made for poor performance in the board results. Announcing the decision through his Twitter page, Gujarat’s education minister Jitu Vaghani said that the decisions taken to improve the result and standard of education in the state include a penalty of Rs 100 per student in grants under the result-based grant policy, which has now been hiked by Rs 200 per student, annually.

Introduced in August 2013, the Performance-Linked Grants Policy of the Gujarat government, linked school grant-in-aid to student performance in class 10 and 12 Exams. Under this scheme, schools with less than a 30 per cent pass rate in the Gujarat Board Exams were penalised with a Rs 100 deduction per student. However, after an amendment to the policy in 2015, grant-in-aid schools with less than 30 per cent result in either Class 10 or 12 were not eligible for any maintenance grant at all. Schools with 70 per cent or above pass results were eligible for a 100 per cent grant.

The latest announcement takes the policy back to its original model but with some changes.

According to the release shared by Vaghani on Twitter, schools will also be running extra classes for students before and after school hours to help students to improve their performance. Teachers will also work on holidays and weekends to improve the results

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the result of its HSC (class 12) science stream on May 12. The board recorded a passing percentage of 72.02 with Rajkot emerging as the best performing district. Gujarat board is expected to announce the results for SSC or class 12 and HSC (general stream) by the end of this month.

The GSHSEB HSC and SSC exam 2022 were conducted offline between March 28 and April 12

