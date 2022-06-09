Gujarat HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Preliminary Merit List for Police Sub-inspector Exam

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by some candidates challenging the method of recruitment for the posts of police sub-inspector over preliminary merit list.

The court of Justice Biren Vaishnav rejected a bunch of petitions filed by the candidates challenging the method adopted by the recruitment board to include the reserved category candidates into the open category list. The petitioners had sought that the merit list be declared unlawful and a direction to the PSI Recruitment Board to draw a fresh list of candidates for the mains exam by calling upon the three times the number of vacancies for the candidates in each of the reserved and general category.

The board had come up with the advertisement to fill up 1,382 posts, for which 4.5 lakh candidates had applied. It drew up a list of 4,252 candidates to appear for the final exam. The candidates contended that the inclusion of those from the reserved category into the open category restricts their chances in the final recruitment. They said that this can be done when drawing up the final list but not during the elimination stage.

The state government defended the methodology by saying that it has gone by the rule book. If the list is scrapped, the entire process will have to be conducted afresh, it said.

