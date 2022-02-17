Gujarat School's Oratory Competition on 'Nathuram Godse My Idol' Sparks Controversy

A private school in Valsad town in Gujarat has sparked controversy after hosting an oratory competition whose subject was ‘Nathuram Godse My Idol’. It was Naththuram Godse who shot and killed Mahatma Gandhi. Kumkum Vidyalaya has come under the spotlight over an oratory competition held at the school organized for students of classes 5 to 8.

The question that has now arisen is that the one who has assassinated the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, a priest of non-violence, could be an ideal. Gandhians who believe in his ideas too have expressed resentment over the subject of the competition.

Valsad District Sports Officer Suspended

Advertisement

The Valsad district sports officer Mitaben Gawli has been suspended over the controversy. Home minister Harsh Sanghvi has assured that strict action will be taken on the whole issue and action will be taken against the person responsible.

Gandhians have expressed displeasure against it. Instead of spreading his ideas in Gandhi’s Gujarat itself, attempts are being made to portray Nathuram Godse as an ideal, they said.

>Gandhian Expressed Deep Concern

Gandhian Dhimant Badhiya who has been living in the Gandhi Ashram for years and spreading the Mahatma’s ideas said that this is a very sad event. “This becomes the responsibility of the department which has taken up the subject. The responsible employee or officer who has raised this issue should be suspended. Today the whole world believes in Gandhiji. Follow their thoughts. The Kumla children have no idea who Godse was and who Gandhi was," he said.

Advertisement

He said that on the one hand, there are talks of developing Gandhi Ashram and putting it on the world stage, and on the other hand, such an incident is happening. “The freedom fighter’s grandson and Gandhian Janesh Badhiya, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was also convicted. Then it is our misfortune to sing the praises of Godse. The youth are advised to know the history of independence and the elders are appealed to acquaint the youth with the history of independence," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.