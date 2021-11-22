Gujarat Schools Reopening Classes for 1 to 5 Today: State-wise List of School Reopening

After remaining shut for several months, most schools in the country have reopened physical classes due to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. While some states are planning to begin offline classes soon. Gujarat has reopened schools for 1 to 5 today. Here is a state-wise list of reopening of schools.

>Gujarat: The state government has allowed the resumption of physical classes for students of 1 to 5 from November 22. The state education minister Jitu Vaghani said that students will need the permission of their parents to attend physical classes. Offline classes for classes 6 to 8 had resumed on September 2 with a 50 per cent capacity. The remaining classes had reopened in July. Meanwhile, online classes will continue at the same time for those who do not want to attend physical classes.

>Also read| Prolonged School Closures Due to Covid-19 Pose Threat to Gender Equality: UNSECO

Advertisement

>Madhya Pradesh: The government is likely to reopen schools for all classes with full capacity. The state government is expected to announce the school reopening order today. Meanwhile, Bhopal has already reopened schools with 50 per cent capacity. The state Chief Minister has, however, clarified that the online classes will continue and it’s the parent’s choice to send their children to schools. There are about 1.5 lakh schools in the state, and the decision will impact 1 crore 30 lakh students from classes 1 to 12.

>Rajasthan: The government on November 15, permitted schools, coaching institutes, colleges, universities to resume academic activities with 100 per cent capacity. The state government had already given a nod to restart physical classes in school, colleges, with 50 per cent capacity, but has now increased the limit to 100 per cent. The govt has asked schools to follow Covid-19 guidelines at all these institutes.

>Read| Chennai School Divides Classes into Batches Based on Caste to Follow ‘COVID Protocol’, to Face Action

>Goa: The Goa government is also likely to resume in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8. The government’s task force on COVID-19 has recommended resuming physical classes following all safety norms. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that though the task force has recommended the reopening of schools for offline classes, the state government will take a final call after considering logistic issues. The physical had already started for classes 9 to 12 in the state.

>West Bengal: Backtracking from its earlier to fully reopening of schools, the West Bengal government, has now only allowed the reopening of schools on an alternate day basis. As per the revised guidelines, classes 10 and 12 students are allowed to attend offline classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. While classes 9 and 11 students can attend physical classes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

>Read| Board Exams 2022: Students Alleged Exam Centre too Far, CBSE Assures Solution

>Tamil Nadu: > Schools reopened for students of classes 1 to 8 from November 1 while classes 9 to 12 had already reopened from September 1. The state government has, however, instructed school management not to take regular classes for at least two weeks but, instead, engage them in creative activities like singing, dancing, and painting as the children are returning to schools after a long gap and they should be made to feel welcomed.

Advertisement

>Delhi: Schools in Delhi had resumed physical classes for 9 to 12 September 1 and the remaining classes on November 1. But the schools are now going to remain shut due to severe air pollution levels in the capital. In the meantime, online education will continue like before.

Advertisement

>Read| Parents Demand Open Mumbai Schools for All Classes, Writes Letter to CM

>Maharashtra: Schools have already reopened for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas from October 4 and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas. Online classes will continue along with offline classes. The govt is planning to reopen classes 5 to 7 in urban areas and classes 1 to 4 in rural areas soon.

>Kerala: The Kerala government reopened schools from November 1 for classes 1 to 7 and classes 10 and 12. The teachers and staff were asked to be vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Classes were divided in half as batches and a maximum of two children are allowed to be seated per bench, as per the guidelines issued by the state govt.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.