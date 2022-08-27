Gujarat SET 2022 Registrations from Tomorrow, All You Need to Know

An official notification regarding Gujarat SET 2022 registrations has been issued by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. According to the announcement, the online application window for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (SET) is going to open on August 29 and the deadline to register is September 28.

Candidates who are interested and eligible to work as assistant professors at colleges around Gujarat can apply for the examination through the online website, gujaratset.ac.in. This year, the Gujarat SET is scheduled on November 6.

Gujarat SET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed or are currently studying in the final year of a UGC-recognised master’s degree are eligible to apply.

Gujarat SET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the online portal of GSET, gujaratset.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a registration link. Click on it

Step 3: Now, enter every necessary detail in the application form

Step 4: Next, make the payment for the examination fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your application

Gujarat SET 2022: Application fee

General, General-EWS, and SEBC- Non-Creamy layer candidates who wish to register for the examination are required to pay Rs 900 for application fees. Whereas SC/ ST/ and transgender candidates have to pay Rs 700 and PwD candidates Rs 100 for the fee. The payment can be done online using credit card/ debit card/ net banking.

Gujarat SET 2022: Selection Process

The examination is going to be divided into two papers: paper I will last for 1 hour from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and Paper II will last for 2 hours, starting from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The duration of the entire exam will be of 3 hours. Gujarat SET will be held in 11 locations – Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Patan, Godhra, Bhavnagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Junagadh, Bhuj, and Valsad. The entrance test will be conducted for as many as 25 subjects.

