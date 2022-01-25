GUJCET 2022 Application Forms Released: How to Apply for Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exams

The registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 has begun today, January 25 and will continue till February 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) at gujcet.gseb.org.

The board conducts the exam for students seeking admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered across colleges in Gujarat. The exam is conducted in the English, Hindi, and Gujarati medium. The candidates will also have the option to fill in the application form in any of these three languages.

GUJCET 2022: Documents required

— Passport size photograph of the candidates in JPG format of not more than 50 KB size.

— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidates in JPG format of not more than 50 KB size.

GUJCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit GUJCET 2022 official website

Step 3. On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2022 applications

Step 3. On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2022 applications

Step 4. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee

Step 5. Fill in the required details to register for the exam

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the filled application form for further use

GUJCET 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300 for GUJCET 2022. This fee can be paid in the online mode via the SBIePay system using a credit card, debit card, or net banking as well as on the SBIePay option of SBI branch payment.

In 2021, the GUJCET results were announced on August 21. A total of 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam. Out of the total, as many as 1.13 lakh had appeared for the exam. More than 9200 students had scored 80 and above percentile in group A while 13,523 students scored 80 and above percentile in group B. In group A, as many as 474 students scored above 99 while in group B, 678 students scored above 99 percentile.

