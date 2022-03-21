GUJCET 2022 on April 20, Check Exam Pattern Here

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 will be held on April 20. It is conducted for admissions to a degree, diploma in engineering and pharmacy courses across the state. Making the announcement, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) stated the entrance exam will be conducted at district centres from 10 am to 4 pm. The admit card for GUJCET 2022 is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

Earlier, the GUJCET was usually conducted in May every year, however, it had to be preponed to allow the admission process to start early. GUJCET 2022 will be held just a week after the completion of GSEB HSC or class 12 exams on April 12.

A total of 1.8 lakh students are expected to appear for GUJCET 2022 which will be base for admission to 60,000 engineering seats and approximately 6,000 pharmacy course seats in Gujarat. For admission merit, 60 per cent of the total scores in chemistry, physics, and mathematics, and 40 per cent of the GUJCET score is considered.

Gujarat board had begun the online registration for GUJCET 2022 in January with Rs 300 as the application fee. To be eligible for registering for GUJCET 2022, a candidate must be a domicile of Gujarat which means they should either be born in Gujarat or completed their class 10 and 12 from Gujarat schools. The exam registration window closed on February 9 after opening on January 25.

GUJCET 2022: Exam Pattern

There will be a total of three papers for four subjects — physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. The physics and chemistry subject questions will be asked in a combined paper with a duration of 120 minutes whereas the duration for the remaining two subjects will be 60 minutes each. Every subject will have 40 questions that need to be answered in an OMR sheet. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for every correct answer whereas every wrong answer will invite a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

