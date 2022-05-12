GUJCET 2022 Result at gseb.org: How to Get Marksheet, Top Colleges in Gujarat

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) is all set to declare the GUJCET 2022 result on May 12, Today. As announced by the Cabinet Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani the result will be declared at 10 am. Candidates must note that only class 12th Science result will also be declared today, for rest of the streams, Gujarat Board is yet to announce the result date. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at official website at gseb.org.

On May 11, the while confirming the GUJCET 2022 result date and time, the minister Jitu Vaghani, tweeted, “The GUJCET 2022 result will be published on 12/06/2022 at 10:00 am." GUJCET 2022 was held on April 18.

Advertisement

ધોરણ-૧૨ વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહની માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨માં લેવાયેલ પરીક્ષા અને ગુજકેટ-૨૦૨૨નું પરિણામ તારીખ ૧૨/૦૫/૨૦૨૨ના રોજ સવારે ૧૦:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિદ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે.

GUJCET Result 2022: How to Download the result?

Students will need to keep their admit cards handy as the result will be visible only after typing the roll number or unique ID number given by the board. Students can follow these steps to download their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB — gseb.org

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated GUJCET 2022 result link

Step 3: Key in the application numbers or other required credentials

Step 4: Download the GUJCET result

Advertisement

Earlier the Gujarat board had released the GUJCET answer keys for all the subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The board also allowed the candidates to raise objections by April 30 (4 pm). The result, however, will be based on the final answer key.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in the state-based institutes. GUJCET was held as an offline pen-and-paper-based test.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.