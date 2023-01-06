GUJCET 2023 Application Process Begins Today, How to Register

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board will begin the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 registration today, January 6. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the application forms up till January 20, by visiting the official website at gujcet.gseb.org. The exam date is yet to be announced by the board.

While applying for GUJCET 2023, candidates are advised to keep certain documents related to educational qualification and verification ID such as Aadhar card, PAN card, or driving licence handy. The documents required to apply for the exam also include class 10th and class 12th mark sheets, scanned passport-size photographs, and signatures in the specified formats.

Also read| NEET PG 2023 on March 5, Registration Date to be Announced Soon

Advertisement

GUJCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the GUJCET 2023 website at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Register and proceed with the application

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

GUJCET 2023: Application fees

The GUJCET 2023 examination fee is Rs 350, and the fees will be deposited through online transactions.

GUJCET 2023: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The Gujarat CET is conducted for physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology. One mark is given for each correct answer and 0.25 mark is deducted for each wrong answer.

The entrance exam will be held for admission to degree and diploma programs in engineering and pharmacy courses. Through the entrance exam, students can pursue B.Sc in dialysis technology, B.Sc in veterinary medicine, B.Sc in cardio technology, B.Sc in operation theater technology, and B.Sc in radiology. Students can also do a diploma in nursing via the entrance exam.

There are also some integrated courses that students can opt for. This integrated course can be done at Gujarat Teachers University Gandhinagar, Karlex University Greenwood Ahmedabad, Navrachana University Vadodara, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training, Bhopal.

Read all the Latest Education News here