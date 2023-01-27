GUJCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till January 31, Exam on April 3

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has extended the online application deadline for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Candidates who are interested and have not yet submitted their forms are requested to complete the registration process on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org by January 31 with a late fee.

“Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting GUJCET 2023 Application Form is Extended till 31/01/2023 with Late Fee," read a notice. Earlier the last date to apply for the GUJCET 2023 was January 20, which was later extended to January 25, 2023. As per the latest update, the Gujarat education board has again extended the registration deadline for another six days.

According to the official schedule, the GUJCET 2023 exam will be conducted on April 3 in a single shift. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be held from 10 am to 4 pm at various examination centres across the state.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Students applying for the GUJCET 2023 exam should not be less than 17 years of age.

Educational Qualification: Students who have cleared or are going to appear for the Class 12 exam this year from a recognised board, can apply.

Gujarat CET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official page at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, register and generate the login credentials

Step 4: Then log in using the same details and fill up the GUJCET application form as asked.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Finally submit the form and keep a printout for future use.

Application Fee

While applying for the GUJCET 2023 exam, candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 350. Students can use the SBIePay system (which includes credit cards, debit card, and net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country.

GUJCET is a state-level entrance exam that is held for candidates seeking admission into various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs in Gujarat. The GUJCET question paper is divided into three sections, that is Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology. It is to be noted that students will get 3 hours to attempt a total of 120 questions.

