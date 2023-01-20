GUJCET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Steps to Apply

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to close the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 registration today, January 20. The candidates who are yet to apply for the common entrance test can register themselves on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, which is gujcet.gseb.org.

It is a state-level entrance examination used to select candidates for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes. Candidates must note that their name details must be filled in according to the grade 12th examination application form. Candidates belonging to any other board than the Gujarat board must fill in the details according to their 12th examination application form in which they can fill their first name in the surname column and last name in the guardian column.

GUJCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the GUJCET registration link. Click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: For new candidates, click on the new candidate registration link.

Step 5: You will have to fill in the details like the candidate’s name, guardian’s name, mobile number, and email address, among other things.

Step 6: Fill out the application form, upload documents, and proceed to the payment section.

Step 7: Click on submit and download the necessary receipt for future reference.

GUJCET 2023: Application fees

Candidates will have to apply a fee of Rs 350.

Candidates must keep on hand a scanned photograph and signature, which they will be asked for while applying. It should only be in .jpg or .jpeg format, and the size of attachments allowed is between 5 KB and 50 KB. Other requirements about the documents can also be accessed on the board’s website.

The Gujarat CET is conducted for physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology. The exam date is yet to be announced by the board. Through this entrance exam, students will be able to take admission to degree and diploma programs in engineering and pharmacy courses.

These include BSc in dialysis technology, BSc in veterinary medicine, BSc in cardio technology, BSc in operation theatre technology, and BSc in radiology. Students can also take admission to a diploma in nursing. Students will also be able to opt for integrated courses. These can be done at Gujarat Teachers University Gandhinagar, Karlex University Greenwood Ahmedabad, Navrachana University Vadodara, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training, Bhopal.

