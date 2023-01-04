GUJCET 2023 Registration to Begin From Jan 6 at gseb.org, Know how to Apply

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board has announced the registration dates for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. The entrance exam will be held for admission to degree and diploma programs in engineering and pharmacy courses.

The application process will start on January 6, 2023. Interested applicants can fill out the registration process till January 20, by visiting the official site of the Education Board at gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023 Exam: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the GUJCET 2023 website at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Register and proceed with the application

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

As per the advertisement, the GUJCET examination fee is Rs350, and the fees will be deposited through online transactions. The exam date will be released on the official portal.

While applying for GUJCET 2023, candidates are advised to keep certain documents related to educational qualification and verification ID such as Aadhar Card/PAN Card, and Driving Licence handy. The documents required also include class 10th and class 12th mark sheets, scanned passport-size photographs, and signatures in the specified formats.

Earlier Gujarat Board conducted GUJCET in 2022 for all subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. One mark for each correct answer was given and a 0.25 mark was deducted for each wrong answer. The results were declared on May 12, 2022.

Through this entrance exam, students can pursue B.Sc in Dialysis Technology, B.Sc in Veterinary Medicine, B.Sc in Cardio Technology, B.Sc in Operation Theater Technology, and B.Sc in Radiology. There are also some integrated courses that students can opt for. This integrated course can be done at Gujarat Teachers University Gandhinagar, Karlex University Greenwood Ahmedabad, Navrachana University Vadodara, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training, Bhopal. Apart from this, students can also do a diploma in Nursing.

