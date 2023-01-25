GUJCET 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Check Exam Pattern

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is going to close the GUJCET 2023 online registration window today - January 25, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the GUJCET 2023 exams can visit the official website of the Gujarat Board to complete the GUJCET 2023 Registration and Application process. According to the schedule, GUJCET 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023. Authorities have also extended the application deadline for the entrance test.

GUJCET 2023 Registration window opened for the candidates on January 6, 2023. Students applying must make sure to enter all the required details in the registration and application form. Along with submitting the GUJCET 2023 applications, students also need to submit the GUJCET 2023 Application fee.

GUJCET 2023 Registration and Application form is available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also complete the GUJCET 2023 Registration and Application fee through the link available here.

GUJCET 2023: How To Apply Online?

Step 1. Visit the official GUJCET website - gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’

Step 3. Register and then login to the portal again using your login credentials

Step 4. Fill the GUJCET 2023 Application Form as instructed

Step 5. Upload the application form and cross-verify the details furnished

Step 6. Pay the application fee and download the receipt

Step 7. Download and save the application confirmation page for future reference

GUJCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The official GUJCET 2023 booklet has not yet been released by the GJHSES, however the exam format is unlikely to change. The standard offline pen and paper technique is most likely to be used to administer the GUJCET 2023 Exam. There will be three language options for the exam paper: English, Hindi, and Marathi. There will be 120 multiple-choice questions on the GUJCET 2023 exam, distributed across three sections: physics, chemistry, and mathematics/biology. One mark will be awarded for each correctly answered question, while incorrect responses will result in a 0.25 mark deduction. The GUJCET 2023 will comprise MCQ-based questions. Each section is awarded 40 marks. Candidates will be given 60 minutes to solve each of them.

