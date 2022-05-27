Gurugram School, Swedish Embassy Collaborate to Engage Youth in Dialogue on Climate Change

The embassy of Sweden has partnered with a top private school in Gurugram to engage youth in dialogue on climate change, ahead of Stockholm+50, an international meet on climate change and environmental protection. To highlight the youth perspective, Heritage International Xperiential Learning School invited select students to participate in an interactive panel discussion focused on the wellbeing of current and future generations.

Stockholm+50 is a crucial international environmental meet, scheduled to be held in Stockholm, Sweden on June 2 and 3. This year’s high-level global meet will initiate climate talks under the theme “A healthy planet for the prosperity of all our responsibility, our opportunity." The international discourse will follow months of consultations and discussions with individuals, communities, organisations, and governments around the world, ensuring the wellbeing of current and future generations.

“Every morning when I get up, I say a few words, taught by my elders as a homage to this land, Mother Earth, seeking its forgiveness for treading on it. The words always keep me reminded of the fact that we are a part of this world, not its lord, whose resources are to be shared and by no means should be taken for granted. I wish the younger generation will be able to find a new way of living which is better and away from the old practices as a lot was wrong with those, which is more beneficial and wholesome for all the lives including animals and plants dwelling on the planet," said Gautam Bhattacharyya, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden.

“Fifty years ago, in 1972, during the UN Conference on the Human Environment, in Stockholm, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi initiated something with other leaders which became a global environmental movement. Today, if we look back and analyze what we have done. We have really gone the wrong way. I think what we discussed today we also need to practice it, starting with a seven-day challenge," he added.

Besides the interactive session, a seven day challenge was also launched by the Embassy of Sweden and Swedish Alumni, starting on June 1, 2022. The seven-day challenge was launched to encourage students to design a #MyClimateCommitment plan, framing a more sustainable way of eating, moving and living for seven days.

“There is a desperate need for us as adults to provide our children with a planet which they can inhabit and value. It’s the younger generation that is going to achieve that, as our generation and the previous one have not paid adequate attention to this issue, maybe due to self-interest or simply due to lack of farsightedness," said Spokey Wheeler, Director and Head, Heritage International Xperiential School.

