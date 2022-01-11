HAL Education Committee Bengaluru Invites Applications for 2 Principal Posts, Salary Rs 78,800

HAL Education Committee has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling two posts of principals at HAL Public School and HAL New Public School in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The positions pertain to the HAL Education Committee, a registered society, and not to Hindustan Aeronautic Limited. Interested candidates will have to send applications via post by January 29, 5 pm.

>HAL Education Committee Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

>Educational qualification: Candidates applying for the recruitment must be a holder of master’s degrees in teaching subjects from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate. Additionally, a degree in teaching in degree in education is a must. The position is open only for candidates with a minimum of 15 years of teaching experience of which 5 years of teaching experience should be as PGT along with 3 years of administrative experience as vice-principal/principal at a senior secondary school.

>Age limit: The candidates must fall in the age bracket of 40 to 50 years as of June 1, 2022. The upper age limit, however, is relaxed for internal candidates of HAL.

>HAL Education Committee Recruitment 2022: >How to apply

Interested candidates may send their application through post/courier to Secretary, HAL Education Committee C/o HAL Facilities ManagementDivision, Vjmanapura Post, Bengaluru on or before 5 pm, January 29 along with a demand draft of Rs 200 drawn on any nationalized bank in favour of ‘Secretary-HAL Education Committee’.

While sending the application form, the candidates must attach copies of all relevant educational and experience certificates. In case, the candidate is working at the time of application, an appointment letter and the latest salary certificate/salary slip from the current employer will also be accepted in lieu of an experience certificate.

Candidates found guilty of canvassing or influencing the officials related to the recruitment shall be immediately disqualified from the process. Incomplete applications or applications received after the due will be rejected.

>HAL Education Committee Recruitment 2022: >Selection Process

The selection will be done through an interview. The date and venue of the interview shall be intimated to the shortlisted candidates via e-mail or phone.

>HAL Education Committee Recruitment 2022: >Salary

The selected candidate will be eligible to receive basic pay of Rs 78,800 along with admissible dearness allowance, house rent allowance, travelling allowance, provident fund, gratuity, etc, as per rules.

