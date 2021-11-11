Happy National Education Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Education is a fundamental right. Every year on November 11, India observes National Education Day. This day marks the birth anniversary of India’s first minister of education, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He is a well-known liberation warrior and poet who desired to bring prosperity to the country via the gift of knowledge. Here are some of the best National Education Day 2021 quotes and greetings to assist you to spread the happiness of this day.

NATIONAL EDUCATION DAY WISHES MESSAGES 2021

1. The Power of Education Must Never Be Underestimated. The Goodness of Education Must Never Be Ignored. A Very Happy National Education Day.

2. “The most beautiful and thoughtful present we can give a child is his education. Never miss a chance to educate a child. Happy National Education Day."

3. “When you educate a child, you change not just his present but all his life for good. Wishing a very Happy National Education Day to all."

4. “Education is the most important thing in an individual’s life as it has the potential to change his future. Warm wishes on National Education Day."

5. “On this occasion that celebrates the importance of education, let us always make our contribution towards educating a child. Happy National Education Day."

6. “The occasion of National Education Day reminds us all that we must never ever let a child stay deprived of education. Wishing a very Happy National Education Day to all."

INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES BY MAULANA ABUL KALAM AZAD

1. “We have not invaded anyone. We have not conquered anyone. We have not grabbed their land, their culture, their history and tried to enforce our way of life on them."

2. “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

3. “Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."

