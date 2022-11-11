Happy National Education Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY NATIONAL EDUCATION DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: National Education Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad. He was the first Education Minister of Independent India. The well-known freedom fighter was also a writer, poet, journalist and educationist. He pushed for education and played a key role in the establishment of many educational institutes across the country.

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad was instrumental in the foundation of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. To commemorate the day, we have jotted down wishes and quotes for National Education Day 2022 for you to send to your loved ones.

Quotes by Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad:

1. “No program of national education can be appropriate if it does not give full consideration to the education and advancement of one-half of the society that is the women."

2. “We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen."

3. Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.

4. Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in society.

5. Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than running after swift but synthetic happiness.

Happy Education Day 2022: Wishes

1. On this occasion that celebrates the importance of education, let us always make our contribution towards educating a child. Happy National Education Day!

2. Let’s continue to make contributions to the lives of children. Let’s continue to keep educating them. Warm wishes to everyone on National Education Day.

3. One can never ignore the goodness of education in life. Happy National Education Day!

4. The Power of Education Must Never Be Underestimated. The Goodness of Education Must Never Be Ignored. A Very Happy National Education Day.

5. When you teach a child, you bring a change to their life for good. Never miss a chance to educate a child. Happy National Education Day 2022!

