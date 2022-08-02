Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: How to Participate, All You Need to Know

As India gears up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence, the central government has kickstarted a campaign called Har Ghar Tiranga to invoke the feeling of patriotism in all citizens. The campaign is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s has urged the public to hoist the national flag in every household. Further, PM Modi has asked people to change their social media profile pictures to that of the tricolour. The drive to change the social media profiles would commence today.

To commemorate freedom fighter, Pingali Venkayya’s birth anniversary on August 2, PM Modi urged people to change their profile picture to the Indian national flag, along with hoisting flags at homes from August 2 to August 15. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is being celebrated to observe India’s 75 years of Independence this year.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: How to Participate

Those who have accounts across social media platforms can participate by changing their profile pictures to that of the tricolour. Further, under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, citizens have to hoist the national flag as per the rules of the Flag Code of India. The Flag Code is a set of rules and regulations devised by the government that pertains to the manufacturing, hosting, and disposing of, when the need arises, of the national flag. It also talks about the orientation, size, and base material of the flag. The code mentions various violations that can attract a fine or imprisonment as well.

For instance, as per the Flag Code of 2002, the National flag should not be unfurled from a single masthead, touch the floor, fastened in a manner that may damage it, or displayed in an inverted manner. Other restrictions include the national flag being used as a form of drapery, printed on handkerchiefs, or any dress material.

Various states have taken steps and measures to mark the campaign as a successful one. In Maharashtra, the state government has asked state cooperation departments to ensure every housing society hoists the flag on Independence Day. The same has been directed to all government and semi-government buildings. The city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that a total of 20 crore households will be hoisting the national flag on the 75th anniversary of the Independence of India.

The state government of Assam has pledged the manufacturing of 80 lakh tri-colour flags that will be distributed among households. The government has assigned the job of manufacturing to a textile industry located in Bongaigaon which is working round the clock to achieve the mission.

