Harvard Offers Free Online Courses in Programming, Computer Science

Harvard University, one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in the United States, has come up with several new and free online courses for aspiring programmers and computer science students. The University is famous for offering the best online courses in the computer programming domain. Now, it has announced free courses to help learners in developing strong programming skills for building a successful career.

The University is offering the new courses as part of its CS50- an on-campus and online introductory course on computer science. Here are the top five online and free courses for aspiring programmers

>CS50’s Understanding Technology: This course is designed for people who use technology on a daily basis but do not know the science behind it. This 6-week course aims to empower beginners for using technology in a more effective way. It includes lectures on hardware, internet, multimedia, security, programming, and web development.

Advertisement

>CS50’s Introduction to Programming with Scratch: The visual programming language- Scratch is designed at MIT’s Media Lab. It helps in empowering students with no prior programming experience to design their own animations, games, interactive art, and stories. Using scratch, the course aims to enable students in learning the fundamentals of programming and traditional text-based languages (like Java and Python). The 3-week course includes important elements of a programming language. The course will prepare the students for subsequent courses in programming.

>CS50: Introduction to Computer Science: It is an entry-level course that enables students to think algorithmically and solve computer problems efficiently. The course includes concepts like abstraction, algorithms, data structures, encapsulation, resource management, security, software engineering, and web development. The course duration is of 11 weeks.

>CS50’s Introduction to Game Development: The course will provide a hands-on experience to learners in exploring the design and development of 2D and 3D interactive games. The 12-week long course through its lectures and hands-on projects will help learners in exploring principles of 2D and 3D graphics and animation.

>CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python: The course will help learners in learning algorithms and modern concepts of artificial intelligence (AI). In the 7 weeks long course, students will learn how to use AI in machines through hands-on projects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.