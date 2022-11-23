Haryana Board Extends Registration Deadline for 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 till Nov 28

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the deadline for classes 10 and 12 students to apply for board exams 2023. Students who have yet not registered for the board exams must do so by November 28, via the official website, bseh.org.in. According to an official notice from BSEH, the last date of registration has been extended for government-affiliated, private schools, Gurukuls, and Vidyapeeths for the March 2023 board exams.

Haryana Board Exams 2023: Steps to apply

Advertisement

Step 1. Open the online portal of BSEH.

Step 2. Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Put in your credentials like school code and date of birth.

Step 4. Fill out the application form and upload all essential documents.

Step 5. Pay the examination fee and submit the form.

Step 6. Download the form and make a hard copy for future use.

Haryana Board Exams 2023: Exam fee

The exam fee for class 10 students of the Haryana board is Rs 850. Those who miss the closing date to register can fill out the application form with late fees of Rs 1,150 till December 5 and Rs 1,850 till December 12. On the other hand, the exam fee for class 12 students is Rs 1,050. Although the last date to register is November 28, you can fill out the form with late fees of Rs 1,350 and Rs 2,050 till December 5 and 12 respectively.

Also read| Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed on Nov 22, 25 in Several Districts in Haryana Due to Elections

Advertisement

The BSEH had earlier declared the results for the classes 10 and 12 supplementary examinations 2022. The pass percentage in the secondary exam stood at 46.52 per cent, whereas the pass percentage recorded in the senior secondary exam is 60.14 per cent. The results of the 10th and 12th open school (HOS) supplementary exams was also released by the board. The pass percentage for the HOS 10th supplementary exam is 53.17 percent, while the pass percentage for the HOS 12th supplementary exam is 43.06 percent.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to release the class 10, and 12 exam schedule 2023 in the last week of November. The date sheet is going to contain the subject names, exam dates, exam timings, and important instructions for the students. It will be accessible online at the CBSE website, once published.

Read all the Latest Education News here