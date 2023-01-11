Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Out, Exams From Feb 27

Haryana Board of School Education has declared the date of the class 10th and class 12th examinations. Students can download the HBSE 2023 Class 10, 12 timetables from the official website- bseh.org. The Haryana board Class 10, 12 date sheet will have details of HBSE exam dates 2023, exam timings, subject names and codes, and important instructions for the students.

Board of Education Chairman VP Yadav announced the dates and stated that the annual examinations of Haryana Board Class 10th will be from 27 February to 25 March. While the Class 12th annual examinations will be from 27 February to 28 March.

According to the information given by the board, all the examinations will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Around 6.25 lakh children will take the class 10th and 12th examinations in the whole of Haryana. The roll number of the student will also be there on every question paper.

HBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Date Sheet’ option.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that says ‘HBSE 10th date sheet 2023’ or ‘HBSE 12th date sheet 2023’

Step 4: A PDF will be displayed on the screen for HBSE 10th or 12th date sheet 2023

Step 5: Download the pdf and save it for future reference.

The chairman of the board told that there will be a QR code on every question paper. As soon as the question paper is out, the information about the candidate and the center will be available. This new technique has been adopted to check if the students are cheating in the examination. Apart from this, the chairman also informed about opening a portal for the children of unrecognized private schools.

