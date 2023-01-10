Haryana CET 2022 Group C Result Soon, Group D Notification After Result: CM Khattar

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will declare the result for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 on its website by this week, January 11. The notification for group-C jobs will be released after the CET result declaration, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a press conference on Monday.

The Haryana CET, for group-C posts, was conducted on November 5 and 6 last year. Now, the result of the exam is likely to be announced soon. Candidates will be able to check their Haryana 2022 CET results on the official website of the commission at hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in.

According to Manohar Lal Khattar, group-C jobs will be notified soon after the CET result so that candidates can check if they have qualified for the exam and are eligible for the vacant posts or not. He added that the CET for group-D jobs will be conducted after the vacancies for group-C jobs are filled. This, according to the CM, is being done so that candidates who get selected for group-C posts don’t apply again for group-D jobs.

“Group-C jobs will be notified after the results of the Common Eligibility Test (CET). We want Group-D CET to be held after Group-C jobs are declared so that people selected in Group-C don’t go for Group-D exam," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Haryana 2022 CET result: How to check

Step – 1 Visit the official website of The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) — hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in

Step – 2 On the homepage, select the ‘results’ tab

Step – 3 Click on the 2022 HSSC CET result link

Step – 4 Enter your login details such as your registration number, security pin, date of birth, and the given captcha code

Step – 5 Your CET result will be displayed on the screen

Step – 6 Check your score and download the result for future reference

The 2022 CET for group-C posts was held in two shifts - from 10 am to 11:45 am and from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode. HSSC published the provisional answer key and scanned images of the OMR answer sheets on its website. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys from December 7 to 12.

