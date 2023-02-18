Home » News » education-career » Haryana Govt to Include Ayurveda into MBBS Curriculum

Haryana Govt to Include Ayurveda into MBBS Curriculum

According to Vij, the ultimate goal of medical education must be to relieve and heal the patient. As a result, ayurveda and allopathy must be blended and used as needed

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 18:47 IST

Haryana, India

The Haryana govt aims to promote traditional remedies and integrating them into people's daily life (Representational image/PTI)
The Haryana government is striving to make Ayurvedic education mandatory for MBBS students in their fifth year. Anil Vij, Haryana’s Health Minister, has established teams tasked with developing and drafting a course curriculum for teaching Ayurveda to medical students.

Although the announcement garnered criticism, the minister defended the decision, arguing that all medical systems should be integrated. According to Vij, the ultimate goal of medical education must be to relieve and heal the patient. As a result, ayurveda and allopathy must be blended and used as needed. The government additionally aims at promoting traditional remedies and integrating them into people’s daily life.

While Ayurveda is a natural medical system that has its roots in India, it is not a major component of the MBBS curriculum. The MBBS curriculum is based on modern, allopathic, or conventional, western medicine. Criticising the decision, Dr Dinesh Sanduja, organising secretary of the Indian Medical Association for the state of Haryana told a leading news daily that although the Ayurveda branch of medicine is a booming area, it is not advisable to include it in the conventional MBBS curriculum.

“Instead of mandating the teaching of Ayurveda for the entire fifth year of MBBS, some relevant sections of Physiology and Anatomy branches that are common to both Allopathy and Ayurveda branches can be taught to the students," Sanduja pointed out.

He also mentioned that students would lose scholastic ground if they spent their whole fifth year immersed in the study of Ayurveda since they wouldn’t have a critical comprehension of the aspects that are taught in the fifth year of the MBBS curriculum.

The Haryana government intends to establish a hybrid model of medical education in the state, which may have a severe effect on the quality of medical education offered to students. “If government wants to promote Ayurvedic medicine, Ayurveda doctors should prescribe only Ayurvedic medicines and refrain from prescribing allopathic medicines," Sanduja added.

first published: February 18, 2023, 18:43 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 18:47 IST
