Haryana Govt to Name School After Soldier Who Died in Encounter with Terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced that a government school will be named after Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who died in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district last month, in his native village in Sirsa district. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Singh’s residence in Bhavdeen village on Wednesday to express his condolences to the bereaved family members. He was accompanied by his deputy Dushyant Chautala, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal.

Khattar announced that a government school in Bhavdeen will be named after Singh and a member of his family will be given a government job as per rules. Expressing his condolences to Singh’s family members, Khattar said Haryana and Bhavdeen are proud of his sacrifice.

“Nishan Singh showed exceptional bravery while fighting the terrorists. It is only because of such brave soldiers that today we feel completely safe in our country," the chief minister said. Khattar described Singh’s death as an irreparable loss. He said the bravery with which he laid down his life for the safety of the country is a matter of pride for everyone. Singh had joined the Army in 2013.

