Haryana HTET 2021 Registration Begins, Exams on December 18, 19

The registrations for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 have begun at the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on bseh.org.in. The exam will be held on December 18 and 19. The HTET 2021 application process has begun on November 15 and will continue till November 25 up to 12 pm.

The HTET will have three categories. Those who clear the Primary Teacher (PRT) exam will be allowed to teach classes 1 to 5, those who clear the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) will be allowed to teach classes 6 to 8 while those who clear the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) will be able to teach classes 9 to 12.

Before applying online for HTET 2021, candidates must ensure their eligibility by carefully reading and understanding the important instructions shown in the information bulletin, the official notice read.

HTET 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per the eligibility criteria, the primary teachers must have cleared class 12 along with Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd), those wanting to appear for TGT must have cleared bachelor’s degree along with BEd and for PGT, a master’s degree along with BEd is compulsory. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 to 38 years to be able to apply for HTET 2021.

HTET 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of BSEH

Step 2. Click on the HTET 2021 application link on the homepage

Step 3. Register using your name, email, phone number, etc.

Step 4. Fill the application form. Upload documents

Step 5. Pay application fees

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

After successful submission of the online application and examination fee, candidates must make sure to take a print of the confirmation page, the notice added.

BSEH board chairman Prof (Dr) Jagbir Singh said that the candidates can also edit the details such as their name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, photo identity proof, Aadhaar number, and subject selection (Level 2 and 3) between November 26 to November 28.

The selection test will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 150 marks and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.

Candidates facing any technical difficulty while applying online for HTET 2021 can contact on 9810285068, 9289528561, 9289517562, and 9289504263 for queries related to the exam, the board said.

