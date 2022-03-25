Haryana Open Board Re-Issues Result For Students Unhappy With Mass Promotion

The Haryana Open School Education Board has reissued mark sheets to students who had expressed concerns over being given minimum marks in their board exams. The Haryana Board could not hold exams for open board students and have decided to give 34 per cent marks to all students. Many students had demanded an alternative mode of assessment claiming they were unsatisfied with their score and could have scored better.

Following demands from students, Haryana Open School had canceled the results for these students and had also called back their marksheets.

After which many students had faced issues in getting admission to higher education institutes. After facing flak from students, now Haryana Board has reissued the mark sheets for these students.

Advertisement

Students can check their marks and download class 10 and 12 marksheet from the board’s official website.

The board in its notification said that this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the exams were not conducted, and due to which all students have been allotted 34 per cent marks due to the non-conduct of the examinations of Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination April-2021.

Haryana Board of School Education President Prof (Dr) Jagbir Singh said many candidates have given reports in the board office that they have got admission in various institutions, so if their result is canceled at this stage then their future will be spoiled. He said that on the request of the candidates, Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani canceled the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination April-2021, the results of 952 candidates have been restored. The list of roll numbers of the candidates is available on the official website of the board www.bseh.org.in.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Board has decided to conduct board exams for class 8 as well for the academic session 2021-22. This will be in addition to classes 10 and 12. Haryana Board had asked schools established in states irrespective of their affiliated boards to hold boards for class 10. Thus had started a row between Haryana Board, CBSE, and CISCE as the central boards opposed the move.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.