The Haryana Open School 10th and 12th admit cards 2023 for fresh, reappear, partial marks improvement, an additional subject, full subject and mercy chance exams were made available on February 16, by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). Candidates who registered for the exam may access their secondary and senior secondary admit cards for the Haryana Open School annual exam 2023 through the official website at bseh.org.in.

Students are required to enter information such as their registration number, previous roll number, candidate name, father’s name, and mother’s name to obtain their hall ticket online. In addition, the Haryana Open School will distribute the candidates’ regular secondary and senior secondary admit cards on February 20.

Applicants must reach out to the Haryana Board of School Education office in person by February 21 with the required correction fee and the original papers that support the correction, if there is a discrepancy on the admit card. In case the roll number of any applicant has been withheld for whatever reason, they may directly visit the board office before the start of the examination and obtain the roll number by submitting the necessary documentation.

HBSE HOS Class 10 and 12 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the HBSE’s official website, bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Open the link to the secondary/senior secondary HOS exam admit card 2023 download page.

Step 3: A new window for downloading the admit card will open.

Step 4: Enter the details required, including the candidate’s application number, prior roll number, candidate’s name, father’s and mother’s names, and registration number.

Step 5: The HBSE Class 10 and 12 hall tickets will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download the HBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards and take a printout.

Applicants must be at the test centre 30 minutes before the exam begins, bringing their original Aadhaar card and admit card. All applicants are advised to take a coloured printout of their admit card on A-4 size paper as without this, admission to the testing centre is restricted.

The board chairman declared that around 73,240 applicants have registered for the HOS exams in 2023 at roughly 132 testing locations across the state. Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 27 and March 28 between 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM.

