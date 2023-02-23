The Haryana government has revised the school timings in the state. The new timings have come into effect from today, February 23. As per an official notification issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana, schools that function on a single shift will now hold classes from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm. While schools with double shifts - will hold the first shift from 7 am to 12:30 pm and the classes for the second shift will be conducted from 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm.

“The Haryana government has changed the timetable of schools from February 23, 2023. Now single shift schools will start from 8 am to 2:30 pm and double shift schools from 7 am to 12:30 pm (first shift) and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm (second shift)," the Office of Chief Minister, Haryana tweeted in Hindi.

Advertisement

The state government revised the school timings following a change in the weather. With this new schedule, students will have to report to their schools an hour earlier than the previous schedule.

“Since the weather has changed and it won’t be cumbersome for the students to report to the schools early," informed an education department official to TOI. Furthermore, the board exams are also being conducted in February, so the timings had to be realigned,

Usually, the school timings in Haryana are revised in March but this year it got preponed due to the board exams slated to be held from Monday, February 27.

Advertisement

Due to extreme weather conditions, the school timings across the state were changed in December from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

BSEH is set to conduct the Haryana Class 10 board exams from February 27 to March 25. While the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 27 to March 28. As per the official schedule, the exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Students must carry their admit cards to the exam centre in the prescribed format. Additionally, they should reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam to avoid any last-minute panic and delay.

Read all the Latest Education News here