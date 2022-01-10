Haryana Schools Shut Till January 26

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, the Haryana government has decided to shut schools till January 26. Even as physical classes remain closed, the online classes will still continue. Schools in Haryana were set to reopen from December 1, however, the state government deferred the decision after the new covid-19 variant Omicron cases begin to rise in the country. Haryana had earlier reopened classes 6 to 12 which too now have been moved online.

As per the last order, schools were to begin in-person classes from January 12. This now remains deferred and schools will reopen amid Covid-19 precautions from January 27. Not just Haryana but schools across other states have been moved back to online classes. For Delhi, online classes will continue till further order, for Mumbai, schools have been shut till January 30.

India has seen one of the biggest school shutdowns in history as education has not resumed as before since the outbreak of coronavirus in mid-March. Several reports have cited learning losses among students. Even as vaccination for teenagers in age-group 15 to 18 years has been rolled out by India, kids have been shut in their homes for the most part leading to several mental health and behavioural issues among many.

