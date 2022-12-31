Haryana Schools to Remain Shut for Students up to Class 8 till January 15

Amidst the growing cold wave, schools in Haryana will remain shut for all students up to class 8. The Haryana directorate of school education has issued a notification and declared winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2023 in all government and private schools of the state. Schools will be reopened in the state from January 16.

Students of 10th, and 12th will, however, have to attend classes. Classes will continue in view of the preparation of board exams for the students of 10th, 12th. Classes for 10th, 12th will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Apart from Haryana, schools in Delhi too will remain closed from January 1 to 15. However, during this time, extra classes will continue for the students from classes 9th to 12th. The Bihar government has also declared a holiday in the government schools of the state from December 26 to 31 in view of the cold. The Chhattisgarh government has announced holidays in all the schools of the state. There will be holidays in all the schools of the state from December 28.

The Punjab government has also announced the closure of schools in the state. All government and private schools in the state will remain closed till January 1. Schools in UP, Rajastha, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh too have been closed due to the cold wave. Schools will remain closed in 7 districts of UP including Meerut, Bareilly and Aligarh from Dec 26 to January 1, however, classes will continue for students of 9th to 12th. The schools will open from 9 am to 12 noon for these classes.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has made wearing masks mandatory in all private and government schools. The Director General of Education of Uttarakhand, Bansidhar Tiwari said in a statement, “Students, teachers and other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks & follow using sanitiser-thermal screening." He also stated that schools have been given instructions on maintaining social distancing and that a Covid awareness campaign should be organised in schools. Any individual, be it students or staff, should be aware that entry into the schools will be denied if they do not wear masks.

