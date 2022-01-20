Haryana to Hold Board Exams for Class 5, 8 Too

The Haryana government on Thursday announced that all schools in the state will have mandatory board examinations for Classes 5 and 8 students from this year onwards. The development comes as the state cabinet, on January 18, passed the amendment to the Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

The order issued includes all government and private schools in Haryana and the schools in the NCR cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad. The new announcement means that to get promoted to the next class, students will have to appear for the board examination and will have to clear it. However, the examination authorities will give students an additional chance if they fail. Further, the results will be announced within a month of the examination.

“The Haryana Government has taken an important decision regarding the implementation of the 5th and 8th board exams in the state. This historic decision will lead to high-level reforms in the education system," state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said in a tweet.

The Haryana government in a gazette notification added a clause of board examinations for students of classes 5 and 8 in the state. The new rules of the cabinet will be in effect immediately. As per the officials, the decision has been taken to monitor progress and conduct a standardised assessment of the expected learning outcomes.

However, according to media reports, private school associations have opposed the move calling it an infringement on their autonomy. Meanwhile, experts have raised a question on the implementation of a new board under the present pandemic situation in the country, as reported by Jagran.

