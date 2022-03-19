Haryana to Hold Board Exams for Class 8 Students too, Online Application Forms Released

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani has once again decided to conduct board examinations for the academic session 2021-22 for class 8 students in 2022. Students enrolled in class 8 will have to register themselves for the exams. Schools will have to fill its form including details on students and submit it online on the link given on the official website of the board www.bseh.org.in.

Meanwhile, Haryana Board has also allowed schools established in the state to change their affiliation. All the government and private schools affiliated with Haryana Board schools and from other boards such as CBSE and CISCE established in Haryana can fill the form from November 22 to December 6 to be affiliated to HBSE. Forms can be filled without any charges till December 6. Following that, the late fee will be charged with Rs 5000. A fee of Rs 2000 is to be paid by the non-government middle-level schools and Rs 8000 for affiliation by the permanently recognised schools for the first time through online gateway.

Context to the Issue

In 2010, Haryana Board conducted the last class 8 board exams in which 3,44,698 students were declared successful out of a total of 3,67,247 students who sat for the exam. Earlier, the schools affiliated to the CBSE and Indian ICSE boards were protesting against the decision of the Haryana government to hold the board examination for class 8. Defending the Haryana government’s decision, BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said that earlier the Haryana Education Board used to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12. However, with the implementation of the RTE 2011 Rule, the board exams are being held only for classes 10 and 12.

“We are making amendments to the Haryana Education Policy. The annual examination of the children of class 8 of all the boards in Haryana will be taken by the Haryana School Board. Its main goal is to increase the quality of education of the children," he told the media.

As of now, as pollution levels continue to fluctuate between “very poor" and “severe" in the National Capital Region (NCR), officials of the Haryana government on Wednesday said they will follow Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directions, which and shut all educational institutions until further notice.

