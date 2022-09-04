Have a Doubt About JEE Advanced? IIT Madras Students to Help

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) alumni have launched ‘AskIITM.com,’ a website on which IIT Aspirants can directly reach out to IIT Madras Alumni and get answers to questions ranging from placements, faculty and academics to campus culture at IIT Madras.

Visitors can browse the site – www.askiitm.com – look at the existing questions and ask their own also on this website, which is an alumni-run initiative and seeks to help those aspiring for IIT Madras.

Calling upon JEE candidates to utilize this website, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Aspirants go to social media to find information but there is so much information that it is confusing. The need for a credible source of information is very high. I am thrilled that the passionate alumni of this great institute are providing this via AskIITM."

The website allows for anyone to ask a question related to the institute, which will be answered within 48 hours by a team of alumni and student volunteers. Those asking questions will be given a response via email and/or Whatsapp, and the new question will be visible on the site to benefit others.

Speaking about this initiative, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “Our alumni are best placed to answer questions about IIT Madras since they have first-hand experience of both the Institution as well as placements after graduation." As per the institute, more details on the upcoming event can be accessed at https://www.askiitm.com/events

Further, Amrutash Misra, who leads the team behind AskIITM, said, “The website has been set up to make the lives of aspirants and their parents easier." Amrit Vatsa, the creative director behind the project adds, “With AskIITM, we hope to provide credible answers from an insider’s perspective."

