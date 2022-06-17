LIVE: HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared! 73.18% Pass Haryana Board, Marksheets at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Days after announcing the class 12 results, the Haryana Board declared the class 10 board exam results for the HBSE students. Of the 3.25 lakh students who registered for the HBSE 10th exams, as many as 73.18 per cent have managed to pass the exam. This is a huge jump from last year when all students were promoted to the next class without exams. Read More
Students who are unable to see their results can refer to alternative modes of checking scores
via SMS
To get the result on phone via SMS, students need to type Result HB10 and write their roll number next to it and send it to 56263.
via mobile app
The HBSE 10th result will also be available via mobile app. Students can download Board of School Education Haryana mobile app from Google playstore and check their results on it using their roll number.
With less than 30 minutes for the Haryana Board class 10 marksheets to be available, the official website has crashed. While there has not been any official notice on what has gone wrong, however, it appears that the website could not take a heavy load. Over 3.25 lakh students, their parents, and teachers are checking the results at official websites bseh.org.in.
Digilocker is a government platform and the marksheet of all the state and central boards is received at digilocker. Any Indian citizen can create an account on Digi locker to save the digitized version of their documents. Like other boards, Haryana Board marksheets too will be available at Digi locker, here’s how to access them -
Step 1: Visit the DigiLlocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose HBSE 10th
Step 6: Choose the HBSE 10th exam result 2022 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
About an hour after the class 10 results, the link to check marks is yet to be activated. The result links will be available at official websites including hbse.org, bsehexam.org.
Even though there is a drop of 26.82 percentage points in pass percentage as compared to last year, the results announced today are still better when compared to pre-pandemic levels. As many as 73.18% of students cleared Haryana Board class 10 exams, as compared t 100% last year. Notably, last year exams could not be held. Further, the pass percentage for HBSE 10th results in 2020 was 64.59%, it was the last time when result was announced after holding written exams. Further, the pass percentage is also higher than in 2019 when as many as 57.39% of students had passed the exam.
In an era, where governments across states are fighting over whose schools are performing better, in Haryana government schools have been overpowered by private schools. In private schools as many as 88.21 per cent of students who took the exam have passed it while in govt schools, only 63.54 per cent of students could clear the board exams.
Even as most of the classes for the current batch of students were held in online mode, it is the students from rural areas of Haryana who have peformed better. According to the board, 74.06 per cent of students from rural areas cleared the exams while from urban areas, the pass percentage was at 71.35 per cent.
As many as 73.18 percent of students have passed Haryana Board 10th results in regular mode. Among those who took Haryana Board in private mode, as many as 92.96 per cent were declared passed.
Haryana Board class 10 results have been announced. Students who appeared for the board exams can check their reuslts at hbse.org.in.
The Haryana Board 10th result will be announced within minutes. The pass percentage is likely to decline this year and fewer students are expected to pass as compared to last year. Last year, HBSE declared a 100 per cent pass percentage as the Haryana Board could not conduct exams due to the covid-19 pandemic. Now, this year since exams were held it’s unlikely that all students would pass. It has never happened in Board’s history that all students were declared passed based on written exams. In 2020 when exams were held, the pass percentage was 64.59% and it was the highest in past three years (excluding 2021).
Print out of the result will act as a provisional mark sheet. Students need to check it thoroughly and in case of an error, students need to get in touch with the officials at the earliest. Here are basic things to check in online result -
— Personal details including name, parents’ name, city etc
— Subjects, school, exam centre information
— Calculation including totaling of marks and percentage calculation
— Spellings of name and other details need to be correctly mentioned, in case of any error it needs to be corrected
To get the result on phone via SMS, students need to type Result HB10 and write their roll number next to it and send it to 56263.
There is a slight delay in the press conference. Over 3.25 lakh students waiting for their HBSE 10th results will have to wait slightly longer. The press conference will be held at Hayran Board headquarters in Bhiwani. Its only after the press conference that the results will be released at official websites.
Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official portal of HBSE at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Once you go to the homepage, click on the result link provided for class 10 exam 2022
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter the required details like HBSE class 10 roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit. The BSEH class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check the marks and other details carefully and save a copy of the result for future reference
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|100%
|2020
|64.59%
|2019
|57.39%
|2018
|51.15%
Haryana Board declared result for 3,13,345 students of which 1,72,059 males and 1,41,286 female students. All these students have passed the board exam. Further, 11,278 students who had appeared for compartment exams have been declared passed. Last year, a 100% pass percentage was declared as the exams were not held, however, this year, exams have been conducted, and it’s unlikely that the history would repeat. Not only in Haryana Board 12th but also in other boards, the pass percentage has seen a dip from last year.
Just 15 more minutes of wait and students will get to their results. The result will be announced via press conference. Board chairperson Dr Jagbir Singh will be announcing the results at 3 PM. The link to check marks will go live soon after.
Students will get as many as seven chances at the Haryana Board 10th exams. Those who would not be able to pass their exams in the results will get a chance to take three compartment exams - in July, September, and March. On clearing any one of these, students can be considered as pass. In case a student is unable to clear any of the three exams, they will have to appear for exams next year in March in the meantime they can study with the class 11 students. In class 11, students will get two chances to clear class 10.
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|100%
|2020
|64.59%
|2019
|57.39%
|2018
|51.15%
The result will be first announced via a press conference at 3 PM. The link to check marks is expected to be open at hbse.org.in from 5 PM onwards. Printout of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet, the final marksheet will be issued by the board later.
To pass the exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail in one of two subjects will have to appear for compartmental exams. Those failing in all subjects will have to repeat the class again, as per the Haryana Board rules.
Last year, for the first time in history, Haryana Board announced 100 per cent pass percentage for the class 10 board exams. Notably, the exams were not held last year. In 2020, the exams were held overall, 64.59 per cent of students had passed the Haryana Board 10th exam. It was a rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019.
HBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Everything you need to know about HBSE, BSEH, or Haryana Board class 10 results is here in the LIVE. To know about the official website to latest updates on result declaration, date, time, check toppers interviews, or to get the direct link to download marksheets, to know how to check, where to check and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above. For any queries or suggestions write to us at @News18dotcom
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.