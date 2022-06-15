HBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Marksheets at bseh.org.in Today

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the class 12 board exam results 2022 today, June 15 at 2.30 pm. Over 2 lakh students had appeared for the Haryana board 12th exams. Once declared, students will be able to check their marks online at the official website at bseh.org.in. Read More
Students can alternatively check their result on the Haryana Board app. They need to install it on Google Play Store or Apple App. Sign up using required credentials, put roll number and check your 12th result.
Step 1: Open the text message body on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: You will receive your BSEH Class 12 result 2022 in a text message
The BSEH will release the Haryana Board 12th exam result 2022 at 2.30 pm. A total of 2,90,000 students had registered for class 12 exams this year. It was conducted at around 1700 exam centers throughout the state. The Haryana Board had also reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|100%
|2020
|80.34%
|2019
|74.48%
|2018
|63.84%
What: Haryana Board 12th result
When: likely around 2.30 PM
Who: HBSE Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh
For whom: 2.51 lakh students
Where: bseh.org
Passing Marks: 33% or above
The result will contain the student’s information as well as the grades they received in various disciplines. Students must check if there is any error on the marksheets. This includes:
— spelling of name of the student. It should be the same as class 10, unless changed. Surname should also be added or not added as per requirement.
— Students need to get their marks checked not only for total and percentage calculation but also for subject-wise marks.
— Spellings of all details mentioned
— School name and roll number
Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official Haryana Board website — bseh.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on BSEH Class 12 result 2022
Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to login using your credentials including roll number and password.
Step 4: The BSEH Class 12 result 2022 will open in a new tab.
Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for future reference.
The Haryana Board will release the 12th result 2022 today. The pass percentage is likely to decline when compared to last year. HBSE declared a 100 per cent pass percentage last year as all students were via an alternative evaluation method. The exams had to be cancelled due to the pandemic second wave last year. The last written exams were in 2020, when a total of 80.34% of the students who took the exam were declared passed. The results this year could could down to the pre-pandemic levels.
In view of COVID-19, HBSE did not conduct the board exams last year. Instead, it had used the 30:10:60 formula to calculate class 12 marks. As per the evaluation criteria, 30% weightage was given to class 10 final marks, 10% weightage to class 11 final exam and 60% weightage to class 12 internal assessment and practical marks. All students were declared pass or the pass percentage was 100%. The written board exams were last conducted in 2020.
Once announced, the Haryana board 12th results will be available at:
— bseh.org.in
— examresults.net
— indiaresults.com
BSEH will declare the class 12 results for as many as 2.51 lakh students. It will release the results of all three streams — arts, science and commerce stream students simultaneously. It will be available at bseh.org.
HBSE had conducted the offline exam this year in March-April. The names of the toppers is likely to be announced this time unlike last year, the toppers list was not released due to the cancellation of the exam as a result of the pandemic.
In 2021, the Haryana Board cancelled the board examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were promoted based on alternate methods of evaluation. HBSE declared a 100 per cent pass percentage last year. In 2020, a total of 80.34 per cent of the total students were declared passed.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the class 12 results 2022 today, June 15. It was initially scheduled to be announced at 6 pm but as per latest reports, it could be announced by 2.30 pm. HSBE will however activate the result link later. Once announced, it will be available at bseh.org.in.
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, other required details
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose HBSE 12th
Step 6: Choose the HBSE 12th exam result 2022 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
The Haryana Board will release the 12th results 2022 today at 6 pm. Candidates must score a minimum of 33% marks in every subject as well as overall to be declared pass in the exam. Students will need their admit cards to check the results. It can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker app.
To get BSEH 12th result 2022 via SMS, students must open a fresh message box on their mobile, and type ‘RESULTHB12’. Send it to 56263 and you will get the result on your phone once declared.
Step 1: Log on to Haryana Board’s official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Submit the required log-in credentials
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen
The board was supposed to release the 10th results earlier but had withheld them for some schools due to bogus School Leaving Certificates (SLC) across several districts in the state. The results will be declared today at 6 pm by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. Those who took the exam must keep their admit cards ready before checking the 12th result as it contains the registration numbers and date of birth, which candidates will have to insert in the given box on the website to be able to access the result.
This year, there were reports of a paper leak amidst the exams. The Haryana Board class 12 Hindi Paper, which was held on March 30 was cancelled at three centres after it got leaked and went viral among the students 15 minutes before the start of the exam. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all students were declared pass via an alternative assessment method. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 80.34 per cent.
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: For Haryana Board 12th result related latest updates from class 12 result date and time to what to do after class 10. From the official website to the result announcement date and time, how to download marks memos and what to check in it, toppers, direct link, where to check, and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above. For any queries or suggestions write to us at @News18dotcom
