HBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Marksheets at bseh.org.in Today

The exams were conducted from March 22 to April 13.

The board was supposed to release the 10th results earlier but had withheld them for some schools due to bogus School Leaving Certificates (SLC) across several districts in the state. The results will be declared today at 6 pm by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. Those who took the exam must keep their admit cards ready before checking the 12th result as it contains the registration numbers and date of birth, which candidates will have to insert in the given box on the website to be able to access the result.

This year, there were reports of a paper leak amidst the exams. The Haryana Board class 12 Hindi Paper, which was held on March 30 was cancelled at three centres after it got leaked and went viral among the students 15 minutes before the start of the exam. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all students were declared pass via an alternative assessment method. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 80.34 per cent.

