HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Practical Exam Dates Out, Check Details Here

The Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) has announced the dates for the regular, Swayampathi, and open school for secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) annual examinations, as per the reports. The final examinations will be held in the month of February and March, this year.

The practical exams of secondary and senior secondary (academic) for regular students will be held from February 7 to February 15, as per the press release issued by the Haryana board president Dr VP Yadav and secretary Krishna Kumar. While the secondary and senior secondary (Swayampathi) as well as the open school (full subject/re-appear/mercy chance) practical exams will be conducted from April 1 to April 8.

HBSE has informed that the teachers appointed by the respective schools for a specific subject will conduct the practical exams for class 10 and class 12 (academic), regular students. However, the Board of School Education Haryana will also appoint a team of external examiners to hold the practical examinations for senior secondary students, especially in subjects such as physics, chemistry, and biology.

Furthermore, the practical exams for secondary and senior secondary (Swayampathi) and open school (full subject/re-appear/mercy chance) will be conducted at the different examination centres, where students will have to appear for it.

Earlier this month, HBSE announced the written examination (theory exam) dates for class 10 and class 12. As per the schedule, the Haryana Board exams this year for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 27. The class 10 exams will conclude on March 25 and the class 12 exams will end on March 28. The final examinations for both classes 10 and 12 will be held in a single shift which is from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. About 6.25 lakh students will appear for the class 10 and 12 examinations in Haryana, this year.

During the release of class 10 and class 12 schedules, the chairman of the board informed that there will be a QR code on every question paper. Further, the roll number of the student will be printed on it. This new technique has been adopted by the HBSE to check and see if the students are cheating or doing any malpractice in the examination.

