HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS, at DigiLocker

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the class 10 board exam results today, June 17, however, the link to check the marksheets will be activated post 5 pm. Once released, students can check the official websites at bseh.org.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com for the results. A total of 73.18% of students have passed the HBSE 10th exam. Over 3.25 lakh students had taken the HBSE 10th exam. The board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh will announce the results via a press conference.

While 73.18% is the pass percentage among regular candidates, as many as 92.96% cleared the exam in the private mode. Out of the total candidates who cleared the exam, 76.26% are girls and 70.56% are boys. Girls have outperformed boys. Rural children have performed better than urban. A total of 74.06% rural and 71.35% urban children passed. While 88.21% of the children of private schools passed, 63.54% of students of government schools passed.

To be declared passed in the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022, candidates must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. Students must keep their admit cards handy prior to checking the result as it contains their roll numbers and date of birth. Those not satisfied with their marks can sit for compartment exams to be held a later stage.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Submit button

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022: How to check via SMS

To get BSEH 10th Result 2022 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB10’ and send it to 56263.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022: How to Check via Mobile App

Students will be able to check their results through the BSEH mobile app or the Board of School Education Haryana app. The need to follow to below steps-

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your phone.

Step 2: Type and install ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app.

Step 3: Register on the app with your name, roll number, and email id.

Step 4: Click on the ‘download result’ link and fill the required details.

Step 5: The result will then appear on the screen.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLlocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose HBSE 10th

Step 6: Choose the HBSE 10th exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022: How to Ensure Marksheet is Error-free?

Students need to download their marksheets and then ensure it is error-free. To do so, students need to check the following and in case of any discrepancy, report to the school or the BSEH authorities immediately. They must check their name and spelling, school name, exam centre name, marks totaling, grades, percentage calculation, spellings and pass/ fail status.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022: Poor marks? What to do

If you are not satisfied with your marks, you will seven chances to improve your scores — three compartment exams will be held, in July, September, and March. If you are unable to clear any of the three exams, you can appear for exams next year in March, however, in the meantime you can also study with the class 11 students. In class 11, students will get two chances to clear HBSE class 10 exam.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022: Past year pass percentages

The exams were cancelled and all students were promoted. The HBSE recorded a 100% pass percentage in 10th boards in 2021. While in 2020, the offline exams were held and 64.59 per cent of students had passed the Haryana Board 10th exam. It was a rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019. Himanshu from Jhajjhar had obtained the first rank in the Haryana Board matric exams in 2021. In 2018, as many as 51.15 per cent cleared the HBSE 10th exam.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022 Today, 12th Marks Out

As many as 2.51 lakh students had taken the HBSE 12th exam. A total of 87.08 per cent had cleared the exam. Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, rank1, 498 marks), Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bab Shravannath Senior Secondary School, 496 marks) have topped the HSC exam — all females. The next position has been secured by Shruti from Tagore Senior Secondary School who has bagged the fourth rank and Punam from Bal Vidya Niketan Sr Secondary School, 495 marks who has bagged fifth rank.

In 2021, since the written exams had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, BSEH devised an alternative formula to calculate the final results. Schools were asked to give marks to students on the basis of tests held at school levels and internal assessment. Those who could not appear for internal exams mid-terms marks and practical assessments were considered to create the final results.

