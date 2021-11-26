HCL Off-campus Placement Drive for Fresher, Salary at Rs 2.5 Lakh

Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) Technologies popularly known as HCL in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) will conduct an off-campus placement drive on November 27, 2019, 2020, and 2021 graduates. Interested candidates can visit www.apita.ap.gov.in to participate in the recruitment drive.

The placement drive will be open to candidates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, electronics and communication engineering, electrical and electronics engineering. In addition, candidates with a BSc or MSc degree in IT and computers background can also apply, as per the official notification.

>Read | IIT Guwahati Receives 179 Pre-placement Offers, Highest in Last 3 Years

Advertisement

HCL off-campus placement drive: Requirements

Applicants must completed their graduation in 2019 or later. Further, the candidate must have scored above 65 per cent marks in class 10 and above 70 per cent in their graduation and should be a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

HCL off-campus placement drive: Selection Process

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to clear three stages. The first stage includes an online test. If candidates pass the online test, they will go through a technical interview, clearing which, HR interview will follow.

The official notification stated that candidates who clear the recruitment process will be considered off-campus freshers with a starting CTC of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Advertisement

The notification read, “During the off-campus drive, HCL will select candidates for the Direct Placement Program. The company has requested APITA to help them conduct physical drives in colleges." The HCL and APITA collaborative off-campus drive will be organised at the Ramireddy Subbarami Reddy Engineering College (RSREC), Kavali, Andhra Pradesh.

HCL off-campus placement drive: How you can register

Step 1: Visit the official website of APITA: www.apita.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, you will find the link to off-campus drive. Click the link.

Step 3: You will come across a google doc with all the necessary information about the drive. After thoroughly reading the details, click ‘Next.’

Advertisement

>Read | Engineer Chaiwala: Left Engineering Jobs Due to Low Salaries, Brothers Open Tea Stall

Step 4: You will be redirected to a google form. Fill in the details required correctly and click on ‘Submit.’

HCL Technologies is an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is a subsidiary of HCL Enterprise. The company has offices in 50 countries including United Kingdom, United States, France, and Germany with a worldwide network of R&D. It employees over 187,000 people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.