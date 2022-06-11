HCL to Offer Grant of Rs 5 Crore to NGOs Transforming Rural India, Know Who Can Apply

HCL Foundation has announced its eighth edition for recognising NGOs transforming rural India. HCL awards a grant of Rs 5 crore for a three-year project to NGOs in three categories — environment, health, and education. The HCL Grant rewards the other finalists too, who are doing great work in their own right.

The two other finalists in each category receive a grant of Rs 25 lakhs for a year-long project mutually agreed upon with HCL Foundation and NGO after the final jury meeting, informed the company. This is HCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment. Apart from the prize money, HCL Grant also annually releases a compendium that features the winners and the work of 30 other shortlisted NGOs, 10 from each category, added the company.

The application portal is now live, and the last date to submit is June 18. Applicants can submit their entries online through hclfoundation.org. There will be no charges or fees while applying. There is no authorized individual, third party, company, agency, or organization to accept the application on behalf of the HCL Grant or ask for any monetary or in-kind benefit for completing the application process, the company said in its press release.

“Our aim to host the HCL Grant is to recognize the unique NGOs for their power to transform their ideas into reality and thereby change the communities. In the past, the need to acknowledge the crucial role of the fifth estate is more emphasized. The NGOs are bridging the gaps and helping the communities gain access to the essential resources and highlight the extraordinary work they are performing in the field of Education, Environment and Health, thereby bringing a difference to people’s life," said Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCL Foundation.

