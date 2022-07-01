Health Minister Mandaviya to Felicitate Top 25 Rank Holders of NEET PG

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact and felicitate top 25 rank holders in the NEET PG of both medicine and dental courses. This is first time that an Union Health minister will felicitate top rank holders of the entrance exam, officials said.

The NEET PG-2022 results were declared on June 1. Mandaviya will also host a dinner for the top rank holders. Senior Health ministry officials will also be present on the occasion, they said.

The event comes on the eve of the National Doctors’ Day which will be observed in all medical and dental colleges across the country, including all the AIIMS. At the central level, eminent doctors will be felicitated at an event to be held on July 1 at Lady Hardinge Medical College. Reacting to the health minister’s felicitation ceremony, a doctor said, “The initiative will motivate young and budding post graduate specialists for serving the country."

