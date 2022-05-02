Heatwave Effect: Haryana Schools Timings Changed

Amidst the heatwave, the Haryana government has changed the timings of government and private schools from May 4. Now, schools will start from 7 am and will conclude by noon. This has come after a section of primary teachers of government schools had demanded a change in time. A group of teachers had written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister and Education minister urging them to reduce time spent in schools by two hours and change timings.

Haryana, like many other states in North India is undergoing a heatwave. Gurugram, at 45.9 degrees Celsius, was the hottest place in Haryana. Hot weather conditions also prevailed in Hisar and Bhiwani, with both towns recording respective maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and 44.8 degrees Celsius,the meteorological department’s weather report said. Among other places in Haryana, Narnaul recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak sizzled at 44.1 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a maximum of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

After recording the hottest summers, several states have changed their school timings. Many have also announced early summer breaks. Neighboring state of Punjab has not only changed school timing but has also declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state.

The Union government too has issued an advisory after recording climate change. The union government has asked people to limit their exposure to the sun, especially during noon to 3 PM. This is usually the time when school kids have break and are returning home. Thus to prevent kids from the scorching heat, schools are making amends.

This comes in a year when schools had finally reopened after two years of online classes due to the pandemic. The new sessions started in March-April. These were the first on-campus sessions after the onset of covid-19 pandemic in mid-March in 2020.

