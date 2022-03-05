Here’s How And Where To Check CTET Results 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), held in December 2021. According to reports, the CTET Result 2022 will be available on the official website — https://ctet.nic.in- in the coming few days.

The CTET results were scheduled to be announced on February 15. However, the scorecards are yet to be released. There is no official notification in this regard either. The test was held in 20 languages in various places across India from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022, in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

Meanwhile, thousands of students have begun to tag CBSE, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other relevant bodies, asking for an update on the CTET 2022 results.

All applicants must follow the processes outlined below to check the CTET 2022 result:

· Log on to the official website – www.ctet.nic.in.

· On the homepage, click on the link CTET December 2021 Result.

· Enter your credentials like roll number and click on submit.

· Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed.

· Take a printout of the result, after downloading it, for future references

Where CBSE CTET Scores are applicable:

· The CTET score will apply to schools run by the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) as well as schools run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

· CTET may also apply to unaided private schools that choose to take in CTET qualified candidates.

· TET conducted by the state government shall be considered by schools owned and operated by the state government/local bodies, as well as aided schools. However, if the state government decides not to conduct TET, schools might consider the CTET qualified candidates then.

