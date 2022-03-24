Hero Vired, INSEAD Jointly Launch Certificate Program in Strategic Management, Business Essentials

Hero Vired, an EdTech company, has announced its partnership with INSEAD, a business schools, to offer a “first-of-its-kind" certificate program in Strategic Management and Business Essentials for learners in India.

The programme caters to mid-senior professionals, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to take their managerial skills to a higher level. “This is the only program with a reputed B-school consisting of 70 per cent-90 per cent live classes delivered at an affordable price point. Learners eager to expose themselves to a global management program or professionals with 5 to 15 years of experience and no formal management education are invited to enroll," reads the press released issued by the institute.

Commenting on the partnership, Akshay Munjal, CEO, and founder, Hero Vired, said, “In the fast-paced technology-driven economy, it is essential for leaders and managers to comprehend the complexities of managing resources, time, and garnering impactful outcomes to navigate synergy across teams. Besides that, they need to understand the larger business context and upgrade skills such as design thinking, intrapreneurship, change management, or personal branding to emerge as more effective leaders."

He added, “For such go-getters, we are delighted to announce our collaboration with one of the most prestigious global business schools, INSEAD. We believe that this partnership will bring the perfect blend of INSEAD’s expertise in business education and Hero’s Vired’s experience in the Indian subcontinent, offering learners a unique proposition of global management techniques through the local lens."

As part of this programme, INSEAD and Hero Vired faculty will provide conceptual knowledge, with more than 45 hours of masterclasses from top industry experts and mentors. Samir Hasija, Dean of Executive Education and professor of technology & operations management, INSEAD said, “India is an important market for us, and we see immense potential in the country’s business executives and leaders. Our mission at INSEAD is to teach, encourage, and inspire leaders who will make their organisations more productive and efficient. We are pleased to collaborate with Hero Vired on this program, and I am convinced that it will provide significant advantages to learners in the near future."

Amitava Chattopadhyay, Professor of Marketing, the GlaxoSmithKline Chaired Professor of Corporate Innovation, and Marketing Area Chair at INSEAD, said, “Any organization’s functional efficiency is rooted in the core strength of its middle management and a solid mid-management structure supports both the roots and the system’s head. This Certificate Program in Strategic Management by Hero Vired and INSEAD is surely the need of the hour as it offers the perfect blend of upskilling, mentorship, networking, and placement opportunities."

“During the program, learners can participate in multiple immersive business simulations to practice and test the concepts they have learned, helping them gain a holistic understanding of the interdependence of various factors in the business environment. The program will close with networking and pitching sessions where learners interact with and learn from industry and business leaders," the release added.

