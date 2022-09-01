Hero Vired has launched a certificate programme in gaming and esports. This programme will be offered in collaboration with NODWIN Gaming. Anyone above 18 years of age with an interest in the gaming and e-sports industry can enroll in the programme. It comes with a job guarantee as the enrollees will be offered internships and jobs with NODWIN Gaming before the completion of the course.

This course is for aspirants who wish to pursue a career in gaming and e-sports and will prepare enrollees for several roles in the industry, such as game designing, visualizing, publishing, league operations, team ownership and management, live production, and content creation, etc.

With the first batch slated to start by the first week of November, it is a comprehensive programme covering all aspects of gaming, such as sales, marketing, design, etc. It is instructor-led and emphasises practical components such as integrated mini-projects, hands-on workshops, etc. During the programme, learners will have access to global game jams and tournaments. They will also be given the opportunity to obtain a certification from Unity Technologies, with post-programme access to the latest content.

Commenting on the partnership, Akshay Munjal, Founder, and CEO, Hero Vired, said, “Over the last few years, the gaming and esports industry has grown at an astonishing pace. This has greatly increased the demand for skilled professionals. This program, in partnership with NODWIN Gaming, is in line with Hero Vired’s vision to offer new-age programs and make learners future-ready. We aim to equip all interested students with the desired knowledge and skills to excel in this growing industry. Additionally, with a commitment to ensuring jobs for all learners who complete the program, this program is good for gaming and esports enthusiasts in India."

Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming, said, “Our partnership with Hero Vired will allow us to build an all-round, skilled and quality workforce within the esports sector. Through this collaboration, we will provide all-round development to anyone interested in its various aspects, educating them on the nuances of esports both theoretically and practically. Hero Vired’s certificate programs will cover areas like game designing, visualising, publishing and content creation, giving students ample opportunities to build a solid career path in any of these fields. For parents with children who show an aptitude for the world of esports, these courses are validation that esports is a serious business that requires certain skills, which if mastered, can offer very lucrative work opportunities and set their children on the road to success."

