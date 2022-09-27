High Application Fee for Admission via CUET, Claim Hyderabad University Students, Stage Protest

Members University of Hyderabad unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest against the varsity for charging a high application fee for undergraduate admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores. The protests were carried out after the varsity’s controller of examination refused to address the concerns of the SFI delegation over the high application fees, reported Edexlive.

“UoH is asking exorbitant amount, that is, Rs 600 for UR, Rs 550 for EWS, Rs 400 for OBC and Rs 275 for SC/ST candidates as application fees," said SFI’s University of Hyderabad unit secretary Siva Durga Rao.

Rao added that the delegation wanted to meet controller of examination to revoke this “unjustifiable charging" of a huge amount from students who had already cleared CUET. However, the controller did not entertain the SFI delegation alleging rude behaviour by the students.

After a protest by the members of the student organisation on September 23, Rao claimed that the controller had given an oral assurance to lower the application fee. Instead of collecting Rs 600 for every subject, the varsity will now club all science, social science subjects and so on and collect Rs 600 for one group (of five subjects).

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought the tentative timeline and other details about CUET-based admission to UG programmes in all 45 central universities in the countries. The varsities have been asked to provide details about the preparations they have made for admission on the basis of CUET scorecards.

Details regarding the merit list, the status of the admission portal, when students can apply for admission and the last date to apply for admission are to be submitted to the UGC. The results for the first-ever CUET UG were declared on September 16. A total of 19,865 candidates scored 100 percentile across 30 subjects in CEUT UG. English had the highest number of 100 percentile holders at 8,236 followed by Political Science (2,065) and Business Studies (1,669).

