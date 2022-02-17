Higher Education Institutes, Colleges Open in Kashmir

Several institutions of higher learning, including colleges, opened in Kashmir on Tuesday, two days after the administration decided to allow offline classes in view of declining COVID-19 cases. Students of different colleges in the city and elsewhere in the valley made way to the institutions after a gap of nearly two months, officials said. They said students and staff observed Covid appropriate behaviour, including mandatorily wearing masks, and students were allowed inside only after temperature screening at the main entrance.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar is all set to resume offline classes for postgraduate courses and B Tech 8th-semester students of all branches from February 21. Dean (Academic Affairs) Najeeb-ud-din said in a recently held meeting under the chairmanship of director NIT Srinagar and other officials. It was decided to resume the academic activities of PG courses and B Tech 8th-semester of all branches from 21 February onwards, he said.

“The decision regarding resumption of academic activities of other semesters will be taken later in view of prevailing Covid situation," the dean said, adding that PhD research scholars of the institute were already working in offline mode. Najeeb-ud-din said all students reporting to college campus on February 21 are mandated to bring a vaccination certificate and a negative RT-PCR report with them.

In his message, NIT Srinagar Director Rakesh Sehgal said all arrangements have been finalised in view of the resumption of offline classes from next week. “The academic activities of other semesters will be resumed in a phased manner. We ensure that all COVID-19 precautionary measures should be adhered to so that there will be no risk of spreading infection at the campus," he said.

Sehgal said wearing three-ply reusable or disposable masks will be mandatory for all students entering the campus. Classrooms, hostel surroundings are being sanitised in view of the resumption of classes, he said.

