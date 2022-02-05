Hijab Row: College Development Committee's Decision on Dress Code is Final, Says Karnataka govt

In the wake of Hijab row, that continues to gain momentum, the Karnataka government has now issued a new order, stating that the College Development Committee decisions’s on dress code will be final and will be applicable for all government PU colleges of the State.

The order further added, that for the dress code in private colleges, the management committees to take the decision. However, in cases where the Committee hasn’t passed any orders on dress code, the students are asked to wear attire that promotes “unity, uniformity and doesn’t disturb public order".

This order comes in the wake of more protests being held in the state over the Hijab row. It can be remembered that almost a month ago, some female students wearing hijab were barred from entering the government college in Karnataka’s Udupi, as some male students of Bhandarkar’s college wearing saffron shawls had protested against Muslim students wearing hijab. After this incident in Udpi, more Muslims women are being denied entry at Kundapur’s Pre-university college. The issues soon became a major controversy.

