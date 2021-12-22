Hike is Looking for Chief Meme Officer, Launches India’s First Web3 Referral Programme

Messaging service, Hike has invited applications for more than 30 vacancies for various posts including Chief Meme Officer. A Web3 referral programme with big ETH bounties is open wherein anyone can participate. Hike claims it is India’s first referral programme. Candidates need to tap on a role and refer. The hike is deploying everything on a smart contract ad until then, referrers will be able to give Hike their ETH address as they refer someone, it said.

A contest titled #HikeMemeLord has kicked off and the software company has already received close to 130 entries for the same and counting, it says.

#HikeMemeLord: How to participate

Step 1: Create a meme in gif, short video, or in jpeg on Rush by Hike app (download and use the Rush app to understand it better). Tweet your meme on your Twitter account (tag @team_hike) and also post on your Instagram account (tag @Hikeapp) using #HikeMemeLord

Step 2: Join Hike’s discord server, and share your meme on our meme channel

Step 3: Submit your entry via this form for verification

#HikeMemeLord: Rewards

The winner will receive the gold meme award which is 300 USDT. The silver meme award winner will get 200 USDT and the bronze meme award winner will get 100 USDT. The winner of the award for a tweet with the most traction will get 50 USDT. There will also be 20 Hike swag boxes as a consolation prize.

The new hiring initiatives are in line with Hike’s strategic plans to build the Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) a mobile gaming platform where players battle in online games and use their skills to play, compete, and win. “With web3, Hike believes it can be a means to provide brand new economic opportunities to the world," the official release said.

