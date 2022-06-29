Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2022: How to Check HPBoSE Matric Marksheet Online, via SMS & Alternative Routes

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) will declare the class 10 matric exam results for the 2022 board exams within a few minutes. The official time of declaration is 11 am. HP Board chairperson Dr Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the result. The link to check marks will be activated at soon after. Over 1.16 lakh students sat in the HPBOSE 2022 Class 10 exams and are anticipating their results. Students should note that the results will be made available at the official result website — hpbose.org. While the class 12 exams were declared earlier, the HPBoSE website was crashed. Thus, to cut the wait, it is important that students know alternative routes to check marks.

HPBoSE 10th Result LIVE Updates

Students can directly check their scores with News18.com. All they have to do is to fill out the form below. The facility will be activated as soon as the result is declared. Once released, students can check their HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 on the official website via their roll number.

HPBoSE 10th Result 2022: What is Result Calculation Formula?

This year, the Himachal Pradesh board conducted the exams in two terms. The HPBOSE term 1 result was announced earlier this year on February 10. Each term consisted of 50 per cent of the total syllabus, and the final results will be draw after combining both terms. The HPBosSE has not yet announced the marking scheme. This is the first time that two board exams are being held in one year for HP Board.

HP Board 10th Results 2022: How To Check Via Website

Step 1: Open the official website of Himachal Pradesh board- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading HPBOSE 10th result 2022

Step 3: Students have to enter their roll number and school code

Step 4: Submit and download the HPBOSE result

Apart from the official website, students can check the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 via SMS as well as on the external sites including results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

HP Board 10th Results 2022: How To Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in or you can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Tap on sign up, on the upper left corner of the webpage

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, Aadhaar number, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, and a six-digit security PIN

Step 4: Login with your credentials

Step 5: Next, under the ‘education’ category, choose HPBOSE 10th

Step 6: Choose the HPBOSE 10th exam result 2022 category

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The Class 10 result will appear on your screen.

HP Board 10th Results 2022: How To Check Via SMS

Open your SMS application, and type ‘HP10-digit exam roll number’ Send it to 56263, and your HP Board 10th class result will be sent to you on the same mobile number.

HP Board 10th Results 2022: What to Check in Marksheet

The printout of the online result will act as a marksheet. Students need to ensure that their marksheets are error-free. Basic things to check in their marksheets include -

— Name and personal details

— Calculations of marks, term-wise formula

— Spellings

— Grades and Pass & Fail status

Candidates need to check the mark sheet thoroughly and in case of any error, they need to bring it up to the notice of the authorities.

HPBoSE 10th result 2022: How to Know You Have Passed?

Students who get 33 per cent marks or above will be considered as pass. Students will also get a pass or fail written in their exam result. Those who fail to get passing marks in one or two subjects will have to take compartmental exams. The compartment exam dates will be out soon. Those who clear compartment exams too will be considered to have passed.

Last year, 1,16,784 students registered for the HPBOSE 10th exams out of which 1,16,286 passed. A total of 99.7 per cent of students cleared the exam, making it the highest ever pass percentage for the HP Board. In 2020, the pass percentage was 68.11 per cent, while in 2019, it was at 60.79 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.